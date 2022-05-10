Warmth continues today, isolated storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - General heat and humidity will continue across eastern Iowa today. However, temperatures will be cooler over the northwest zone compared to everywhere else with highs into the upper 70s. Elsewhere, expect a hot day from Cedar Rapids and points south with upper 80s to lower 90s likely. With that front still parked over eastern Iowa, some isolated storm activity cannot be ruled out today or tonight. Looking ahead, tomorrow and Thursday are likely the hottest of the bunch with widespread highs around 90 along with a heat index of 95+ common. This pattern looks like it’ll break down Friday into Saturday as a cold front brings a chance of storms.

