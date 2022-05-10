Univ. of Iowa Health Care opens downtown Cedar Rapids Urgent Care, Sports Medicine clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Health Care has opened an Urgent Care and sports medicine clinic in downtown Cedar Rapids.

UI Urgent Care-Cedar Rapids, located at 411 10th Street SE, is a walk-in clinic that’s open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Our goal is to expand convenient care options for people in Cedar Rapids, as well as provide better continuity of care for the thousands of existing UI Health Care patients and employees that live in the Cedar Rapids area,” says Rachel Kirchner, director of clinical services at UI Community Clinics.

Urgent Care clinics typically have shorter wait times than emergency rooms and provide care for minor illnesses and injuries.

“UI Urgent Care-Cedar Rapids clinic provides services that go beyond a typical walk-in clinic, including IV fluids, stitches, x-rays, and casting,” a spokesperson for UI Health Care said in a press release. “By co-locating a sports medicine clinic within the same space, UI Health Care is able to provide a seamless experience for patients who seek care for orthopedic injuries.”

