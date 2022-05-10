‘Ride for Ukraine’ raises over $7,000 for Ukrainian organizations

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 7th, a group of Luther College students, professors, and community members, organized a 75-mile bike ride and GoFundMe page in order to advocate for peace in Ukraine.

The page raised over $7,000, which will go directly to the oncology clinic in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine. Funds will also be given to address current gaps in care for people impacted by war, including the internally displaced.

“As I had never organized something like that before, and the event had been postponed, I was unsure of how it would go,” said Anita Tamang, a student organizer of the event. “After seeing the whole team arrive, I felt relieved and knew it was going to be a great day. I am grateful to the entire team who invested so much time and effort into it, including some of my friends who pushed themselves and completed 40-70 miles despite not being regular cyclists...”

Anita Tamang is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Maryna Nading, who is from Ukraine.

“I felt both joy and gratitude as I watched the riders arrive at Luther Bell one by one or in small groups. Truly, they have given me something I can never repay–a deeply meaningful gesture of support and the ability to send much-needed funds to the volunteers in my hometown who are best positioned to provide immediate support to people impacted by war,” said Nading.

“On the ground, there are many gaps in care, and being able to close some of these gaps with the help of everyone who participated in this ride is an essential work towards peace. I am grateful that I can serve as a bridge, and hope to welcome people to Ukraine someday when the war ends!”

The GoFundMe page will remain active for several weeks.

