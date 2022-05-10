Show You Care
The Quad Cities' Jim Mertens to join the KCRG-TV9 Evening News Team

Quad Cities, WQAD evening anchor Jim Mertens will join the KCRG-TV9 Evening News Team,...
Quad Cities, WQAD evening anchor Jim Mertens will join the KCRG-TV9 Evening News Team, starting on May 24th.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Cedar Rapids, IA – A new face will soon be joining the KCRG-TV9 evening news team. Quad Cities, WQAD evening anchor Jim Mertens will be seen alongside Beth Malicki, Nicole Agee, Meteorologist Joe Winters and Scott Saville starting on May 24th. A native to Wisconsin, Mertens comes to TV9 with over 30 years of experience in broadcast and journalism, as well as a true passion for his craft.

“The pride and love I have for local TV news made KCRG-TV9 the perfect fit for me,” Mertens said. “I have a passion for journalism and sharing stories with the community that is mirrored at KCRG-TV9. I’m excited for the opportunity to explore more of Eastern Iowa, work with this amazing team of journalists and to build on the trusted local news that is a hallmark of KCRG-TV9.”

Mertens’ experience in broadcast began in high school, where he worked for his hometown radio station, WFON Fond du Lac, Wisconsin in 1978. While attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, he worked for WAXX-FM/WAYY Radio. From here he started his first television job at WEAU-TV Eau Claire, where he rose from part time weekend anchor to weeknight co-anchor. He then worked at WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo, Michigan where he was an anchor and reporter for 6 years.

In 1995, he started at WQAD as a news anchor and became the host of two programs; “News 8 THIS WEEK” and “THE CITIES.” In his 27 years at WQAD, Mertens has covered a variety of stories, ranging from the Iowa Caucuses to the devastation of the Eastern Iowa floods.

He has been the president of the Northwest Broadcast News Association and the Iowa Broadcast News Association. He has also received first place awards with the Illinois News Broadcasters Association, Iowa Broadcast News Association, and the Iowa Associated Press.

“Jim’s excitement for local news was obvious in our search process,” said KCRG-TV9 General Manager Thom Pritz. “That fits in perfectly with the trusted team we already have here striving for great local journalism every day. Jim’s experience will become a valuable resource for our journalists in helping to cover local news in the way our viewers have come to know and expect.”

Jim will appear on the KCRG-TV9 News First at 4:00, KCRG-TV9 News at 6:00 and KCRG-TV9 News at 10:00 every weeknight.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

