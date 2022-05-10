Show You Care
New Dubuque Senior head coach Darrell Moore ready to build on a strong football foundation

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Darrell Moore was born and raised in Miami, but his college stomping grounds were in Dubuque.

He was a standout for the University of Dubuque on the football field, graduating in 2007.

Moore takes over the head coaching duties after Dale Ploessl stepped down after 11 seasons with the team.

He was an assistant at Senior in 2021, where the Rams went 5-5, including a win over rival Hempstead. Before that, he coached youth football in Dubuque.

“It was an easy transition into the program last year.” Moore said. “I got to know a lot of the kids that I didn’t already coach from the youth level, so it was huge and I enjoyed my time so much that I wanted to step up.”

