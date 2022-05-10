Show You Care
Marion mom battles breast cancer while competing in the Crossfit Open; advances to quarter-finals.

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Crossfit mom Colleen Grote was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in April of 2021.

“It was really scary. The goals went from how can I excel at the gym, and what’s my next PR lift going to be, to am I going to be alive tomorrow” Grote said.

Despite the chemotherapy treatments and two surgeries, Colleen never missed a workout at Crossfit 151 in Marion.

“I would go do chemo in the mornings, and I would make it a point to come to the gym afterwards, and just keep my body moving,” Grote said.

Colleen participated in the CrossFit Open and finished in the top 10 percent in her age group in the world, but it was much bigger than that.

“I can hopefully have other women realize they don’t have to give up their fitness goals and stop pursuing those goals when they’re diagnosed with something like breast cancer. Cancer isn’t fun, but they can keep doing the things they enjoy, and find the community to support them and lift them up throughout that process” Grote said.

