Linn-Mar School Board discuss Gov. Reynold’s closed door meeting in Marion

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - During Monday night’s board meeting, the Linn-Mar School District discussed the private meeting Governor Reynolds and Representative Ashley Hinson had with parents and community members in Marion.

Most members of the Linn-Mar School District board say they were not invited to Governor Reynolds’ private meeting with parents. Only one of the members - Matt Rollinger - was invited to the meeting. He says the governor emailed invitations, but he says he’s not sure why he was invited or how she chose to invite select people.

Reynolds says the closed-door meeting was a way for parents to voice their concerns freely, and that the meeting mainly focused on school vouchers during the meeting.

Parents in attendance say this was not the case, as did Rollinger:

”It was very much the exact same thing we heard here in our last board meeting with public comments. It was concerned parents mostly regarding the 2 policies, 13 and 13R.”

Those policies were heavy topics at previous school board meetings, with no less than 80 parents speaking to the Board about the policies back in April.

Some Board members used the platform to voice their frustration and disappointment at Rollinger for keeping his invitation secret and attending without them. The board members who were not invited said they didn’t know about the meeting until asked by members of the media.

