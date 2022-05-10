Show You Care
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

LPD is warning residents of an uptick in scam calls during holiday season.
LPD is warning residents of an uptick in scam calls during holiday season.(Source: WDAM)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a possible telephone scam occurring to local residents.

Sheriff Kevin Turner says the scammer calls a resident and either impersonates a family member who is in need of money or claims they are an attorney representing a family member who is in legal trouble and in need of money. The scammers will then attempt to convince the victim to wire a large amount of money to them.

The Sheriff’s Office urges the public to exercise extreme caution if they receive a telephone call of this nature and to not wire money to anyone unless they are certain of the identity of the recipient.

Anyone who receives this type of call is asked to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141, or your local police department.

