Iowa nonprofit proposes $50 million permanent stadium at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new nonprofit called “This is Iowa Baseball” is raising money to build a new $50 million permanent stadium around the MLB’s baseball diamond at the Field of Dreams.

The Des Moines Register reports Travel Dubuque, the city of Dyersville, and other organizations formed the nonprofit.

The county board of supervisors voted on Monday to allocate $5 million of its American Rescue Plan funding to the proposal.

The Dyersville City Council also approved $1 million in aid last week.

The proposed 3,000 seat stadium comes in addition to the $80 million expansion plan Go the Distance, the site’s owner and operator, announced last month.

