Iowa City Police investigate shots fired incident Monday evening
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:57 pm on Monday, Iowa City Police responded to a report of a large fight at Mercer Park.
Dispatch advised officers responding to the scene, that witnesses reported multiple shots being fired. Officers on the scene were able to locate evidence of a shooting.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
