Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa City Police investigate shots fired incident Monday evening

The program is similar to one Cedar Rapids police started a few years ago and seen as helping...
The program is similar to one Cedar Rapids police started a few years ago and seen as helping re-direct people to get mental health support rather than go to jail.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:57 pm on Monday, Iowa City Police responded to a report of a large fight at Mercer Park.

Dispatch advised officers responding to the scene, that witnesses reported multiple shots being fired. Officers on the scene were able to locate evidence of a shooting.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

CrossFit Marion mom
Marion mom battles breast cancer while competing in the Crossfit Open; advances to quarter-finals.
CrossFit Marion mom
Marion Mom battles breast cancer while competing in the Crossfit Open and advancing to the quarter-finals.
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
NAACP official: National narrative around policing means Cedar Rapids Police need to do more to gain trust
Officer Kylie McCaughey sits in her squad car outside of the Marion Police Department.
Marion Police Department hires Linn-Mar High School graduate at 18-years-old