High Heat in Place

By Joe Winters
Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer continues as we move through the week. A few isolated storms come to an end tonight with muggy conditions in place. Highs stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. Dew points once again are in the upper 60s and lower 70s making it feel uncomfortable as the muggy meter stays high. The pattern begins to break down on Friday as a cold front approaches. Next week looks very seasonable. Have a good night!

