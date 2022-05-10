Show You Care
Fire damages Alton, IA restaurant

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton, Iowa.
A fire broke out Tuesday morning at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton, Iowa.(Photo Courtesy of Stephanie Hepp via Sioux County Radio)
By Sioux County Radio
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Early Tuesday morning a fire broke out at a northwest Iowa business.

According to Sioux County Radio, the fire was reported at about 3:45 a.m. at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton. Kevin Langel, with the Alton Fire Department, says the fire started behind the building and crews spent two hours getting it under control.

Sioux County Radio says two people were injured during the fire. One was a firefighter who needed medical attention but has since recovered. The other was an EMT who only received minor injuries.

The overall damage to The Yard Bar and Grill is still being evaluated. Officials report at least one nearby building received heat, smoke and water damage.

Langel suspects an electrical malfunction may have started the fire, but the official cause has not yet been determined.

A look at the damage after a fire Tuesday morning at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton, Iowa.
A look at the damage after a fire Tuesday morning at The Yard Bar and Grill in Alton, Iowa.(Photo courtesy of Jackie Jennings via Sioux County Radio)

