Concert held in Iowa City to promote Ukrainian culture

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A concert was held at the Voxman Building in Iowa City to help showcase Ukrainian music and culture.

The concert was organized by Ukrainians who live in Iowa that wanted to showcase Ukraine’s cultural identity.

There were 10 songs played including Prayer for Ukraine by Mykola Lyensko, Nocturne for Piano Op. 9 by Viktor Kosenko, and Oy U Luzi Chervona Kalyna by Stepan Charnetsky.

The University of Iowa Choir provided vocals with a variety of Ukrainian artists as part of the event.

The group plans on holding more concerts in the near future.

