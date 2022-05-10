Busch Light team with John Deere to release limited edition beer cans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - John Deere and Busch Light have announced a partnership in the hopes of bringing attention to the needs of Amercia’s agricultural community.

The release of the “For the Farmers” limited-edition green Busch Light cans, supports Farm Rescue, a foundation that focuses on aiding farmers in crisis. Farm Rescue acts as a lifeline for farmers and ranchers in need by providing equipment and volunteer assistance for planting and harvesting crops.

The two companies will be donating $1 to Farm Rescue for every pack 24 or 30-pack sold, up to $200,000 between the two of them.

Busch Light has delivered over $750,000 to Farm Rescue through previous can releases and donations.

