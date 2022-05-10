Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Busch Light team with John Deere to release limited edition beer cans

Busch Light & John Deere team up to release limited-edition cans
Busch Light & John Deere team up to release limited-edition cans(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - John Deere and Busch Light have announced a partnership in the hopes of bringing attention to the needs of Amercia’s agricultural community.

The release of the “For the Farmers” limited-edition green Busch Light cans, supports Farm Rescue, a foundation that focuses on aiding farmers in crisis. Farm Rescue acts as a lifeline for farmers and ranchers in need by providing equipment and volunteer assistance for planting and harvesting crops.

The two companies will be donating $1 to Farm Rescue for every pack 24 or 30-pack sold, up to $200,000 between the two of them.

Busch Light has delivered over $750,000 to Farm Rescue through previous can releases and donations.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

New Dubuque Senior head coach Darrell Moore ready to build on a strong football foundation
New Dubuque Senior head coach Darrell Moore ready to build on a strong football foundation
Crane outside Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics becomes home to a family of hawks
Crane outside Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics becomes home to a family of hawks
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
Nonprofit proposing additional $50 million expansion to Field of Dreams
Michael Lang trial underway
Day 1 of Michael Lang witness testimony wraps up