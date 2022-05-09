Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Woman wakes up to stranger’s dog sleeping in her bed

By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Imagine waking up in the morning and snuggling your dog, only to open your eyes and realize that the dog you are laying next to isn’t yours. That’s exactly what happened to one Polk County, Tennessee, woman whose story has since gone viral.

Julie Thornton Johnson says it’s normal for one of her three dogs to sleep in her bed. But one morning, as daylight creeped in, she awoke to find someone else’s dog snuggling up with her, WGCL reported.

Johnson said she had no idea how the dog got into her house, so she posted a picture of the pup to social media asking around.

The story caught the attention of the dog’s owner, Cris Hawkins, who lives a few houses down. Hawkins reached out to Johnson explaining that the dog, whose name is Nala, must have slipped her collar in the middle of the night and ran down the street, somehow making it into Johnson’s house and, eventually, her bed.

Both Hawkins and Johnson seemed amused by the situation, noting how comfortable Nala looked.

“Good luck getting her out of my bed,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Vandals defaced landmarks at Penn State over graduation weekend.
Vandals deface Penn State landmarks over graduation weekend
We recently caught up with two of their staff to get the full picture of the services Iowa...
How Iowa Works helps people find jobs
We recently caught up with two of their staff to get the full picture of the services Iowa...
How Iowa Works helps people find jobs
The Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines celebrated it’s one-year anniversary on Saturday.
Nation’s largest skatepark celebrates one-year anniversary in Iowa