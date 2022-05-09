Show You Care
Windy and warmer weather today may lead to a few storms tonight

Plan on a windy and warmer one today! The building heat and humidity may lead to a few storms tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week will be the warmest stretch we’ve had since last September! Plan on highs today to surge well into the 80s with gusty wind of 40+ mph. A front approaches the area tonight, which will likely provide a focus for scattered thunderstorms. Due to the heat and humidity buildup, a few severe storms are possible, especially northwest. This same front will still be in the vicinity tomorrow as well, leading to some pop-up storms in the afternoon and early evening. By Wednesday, that front lifts north of the area, allowing for warmth to continue with mainly dry conditions. These appear to be the two hottest days with heat index values of 95+ possible each afternoon. By Friday into Saturday, a slow-moving cold front moves in, which will probably cause a few storms once again. That will bring us some cooler 70s by the weekend.

