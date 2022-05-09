Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Summer Arrives

Strong Storms Possible Tonight
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered storms, some strong to severe, are possible into the overnight hours. The best chance will be in the far northeast. Heat and high dew points continue for the remainder of the week. Be prepared for summertime conditions. Upper 80s look to be common Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Heat index values will top 90 degrees. Our next best chance for storms arrives later in the week. Have a good night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, May 9
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday, Afternoon, May 9