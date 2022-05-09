Summer Arrives

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered storms, some strong to severe, are possible into the overnight hours. The best chance will be in the far northeast. Heat and high dew points continue for the remainder of the week. Be prepared for summertime conditions. Upper 80s look to be common Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Heat index values will top 90 degrees. Our next best chance for storms arrives later in the week. Have a good night!

