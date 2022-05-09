CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered storms, some strong to severe, are possible into the overnight hours.

The best chance will be across the north. A tornado watch is in effect until 10:00 PM for areas of Minnesota. Tornadoes, high wind, and hail are all possible with any thunderstorms that develop.

As a cold front advances into the warm and moisture-laden air mass, we have in place in Iowa. We have a chance for storms. If they can develop in this environment some could be strong to severe. This threat diminishes as we head into the overnight hours.

Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours (KCRG)

Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours (KCRG)

Isolated storm chance will be with us on Tuesday are well as highs sore to near 90.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.