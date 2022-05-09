Police investigating Waterloo shooting, one injured

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday in Waterloo.

Officers confirmed one person was shot at a home at 263 Western Avenue.

They have not confirmed the victim’s condition at this time, nor have they released any additional details in this incident.

We’re working to gather more details in this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.