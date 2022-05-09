Old MacDonald’s Farm opens for the season at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in Cedar Rapids can once again visit the petting zoo at Bever Park.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department said it has officially opened Old MacDonald’s Farm for the season.

It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 25.

Farm leaders said the baby animals arrived on April 24, including calves, chickens, pygmy goats, lambs, rabbits, ducklings, and piglets.

The animals will be out during warm weather. However, ducks and chickens will not be out due to the bird flu outbreak in Iowa.

Organizers said the petting zoo will be holding three different hands-on gardening classes this summer for kids ages 7-10 with the Linn County Master Gardeners.

The classes are set for the following dates:

June 6 from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. - “Plant a Seed/Watch it Grow”

July 11 from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. - “The Monarch Life Cycle”

August 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. - “Make a Bee House”

It is also planning a movie night on August 26, featuring “A Bug’s Life.”

On September 24, the farm will be holding the County Fair.

For more information, click here, or visit the city’s website.

