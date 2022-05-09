Show You Care
Nation's largest skatepark celebrates one-year anniversary in Iowa

The Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines celebrated it’s one-year anniversary on Saturday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines celebrated it’s one-year anniversary on Saturday.

At about 88,000 square feet, it’s the nation’s biggest skatepark.

Skate DSM hosted an anniversary party Saturday, with skaters, young and old, coming from all over the Midwest to compete in contests.

Tom Miller with Skate DSM said it was what the park was designed to do.

“You can really grow the sport and grow yourself as a skater throughout the park,” he said.

The skatepark hosted the Dew Tour, one of the sport’s biggest international events, last year, and will host it again this summer.

It also hosted the Olympic qualifying event last year.

