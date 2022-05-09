Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

NAACP official: National narrative around policing means Cedar Rapids Police need to do more to gain trust

By Ethan Stein
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An official with the NAACP in Cedar Rapids said the Cedar Rapids Police Department needs to engage with communities in a positive way more often to increase the likelihood of cooperation.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said witnesses withholding information is the reason his department has struggled to make arrests related to gun violence last Tuesday.

Denise Bridges, who is president of the African American Family Resilience Association and Education Chair for the Cedar Rapids NAACP, said she wasn’t surprised the police are having trouble getting witnesses to talk. She said she doesn’t see police officers unless they’ve been called to a neighborhood.

“The fact when officers come into our neighborhoods, it’s because there’s a problem,” Bridges said. “But, just to come to ordinary things, you don’t see them that often.”

She said trust issues between people of color and law enforcement agencies are built upon history, anecdotal experiences from others, and data showing people of color are more often pulled over.

Bridges said those fears result in a lack of trust regarding information confidential especially if retaliation is a possibility.

Chief Jerman said retaliation is one of many reasons people aren’t cooperating with investigators. He said he wants Cedar Rapids to be safe, but needs people to talk with the police.

“To build cases based on probable cause, we can’t operate on hunches or opinions or that you know this person may be responsible,” he said. “We need information to be corroborated, and we have to have the evidence and the facts to build a case.”

Bridges said she knows Cedar Rapids Police have efforts like “coffee with a cop” and National Night Out to engage people in the community. But, she said those efforts only hit certain pockets in the community.

Bridges said she believes the police could benefit from engaging black churches or working with other existing nonprofits.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Officer Kylie McCaughey sits in her squad car outside of the Marion Police Department.
Marion Police Department hires Linn-Mar High School graduate at 18-years-old
Eldrige 5-year-old cancer chemotherapy treatment
Eldridge boy celebrates final chemotherapy treatment
Iowa City
Iowa City Police hire first Refugee Community Outreach Assistant
Fish
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, May 9th, 2022