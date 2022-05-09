Mother’s Day Showcase returns at Noelridge Greenhouse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids held its annual Mother’s Day Showcase on Sunday.

Visitors got to see more than 60,000 plants, as well as exhibits, and learn information on orchids, and monarch butterflies. People could also buy plants, and get gardening advice.

This is their first time holding the event since the pandemic started. Organizers said they were happy to be back.

“Most mothers like to plant,” Lori Farmer, with Noelridge Greenhouse, said. “And so we have a lot of different varieties that aren’t available at other places. We have over 70 different coleus. I think those are our biggest sellers. We’re not here to compete with other greenhouses in town, so we only sell the three days. The two days that are our Easter Showcase and today.”

