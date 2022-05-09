Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man shoots his mom on Mother’s Day during fight over Xbox controller, sheriff says

Jacob Small, 22, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal mischief.
Jacob Small, 22, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal mischief.(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Phil Pendleton and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man shot his own mother on Mother’s Day following an argument about an Xbox controller, officials said.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 8:30 Sunday night that someone had been shot and was on their way to the hospital in Monticello.

Around the same time, Sheriff Tim Catron received a call that the suspect was at a neighbor’s house waiting for police to come get him.

When deputies arrived at the home, the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Small, told them he had gotten into a fight with his mom, Amber Powell, over an Xbox controller. Small told police he had given the controller to her as a Mother’s Day gift.

Deputies said that when Powell was leaving the home after the fight, Small fired a rifle at the car, hitting his mother.

The sheriff’s office said Small handed over the rifle used in the shooting to the responding deputy.

Powell was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Small is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Gas pump
Gas prices race back near record highs
This combination of three separate photos shows, from left, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey,...
‘A Strange Loop’ earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations
A still image from a surveillance camera that shows three people allegedly dumping trash...
Iowa DNR: Three identified, charged in Johnson County illegal dumping incident
This combination of two separate photos shows contestants Amy Schneider, left, and Mattea Roach...
Hip to be smart: ‘Jeopardy’ savors run of super champions