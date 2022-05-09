Iowa DNR: Three identified, charged in Johnson County illegal dumping incident

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people accused of illegally dumping construction materials in a wildlife area on Friday have been identified and charged for the incident, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The Iowa DNR and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of the alleged incident, asking for help identifying the people over the weekend.

Officials said the three people allegedly dumped construction materials and scrap wooden pallets at the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area, located along the Iowa River south of Swisher.

On Monday, the Iowa DNR said the people have been identified and charged, but did not give the names of the people charged.

