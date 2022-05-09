Iowa City Police welcome first Immigrant and Refugee Community Outreach Assistant

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police have announced Joshua Dabusu as the department’s first Immigrant and Refugee Community Outreach Assistant.

“My goal for this position is to help the police department develop a better understanding of immigrant and refugee groups in the City and help those groups have a better understanding of what they should expect from the police department,” said Dabusu.

Dabusu is a native of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who came to Iowa in 2016. He previously worked as an immigrants/refugees coordinator at Path of Hope and was an Iowa City police intern in 2019. Dabusu will work with immigrant and refugee populations in Iowa City to establish and maintain positive communication and interactions between these groups, the police department, and the community.

“People are very excited when they hear about this new position and I believe it can bring some positive changes to the immigrant and refugee community,” Dabusu said. “I hope to help make our immigrant and refugee community feel safe reporting a crime and working with the police department.”

Dabusu studied Law before moving to the United States and has a degree in Criminal Justice from Kirkwood Community College.

He speaks English, French, and Lingala.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.