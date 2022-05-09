Hotter temperatures, along with a shot at a storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer returns ahead of the calendar date, according to our forecast.

Skies will gradually become less cloudy tonight as lows remain mild in the upper 50s. Then, sunshine will be with us for most of Monday along with strong southeasterly winds. Gusts will be particularly strong in the morning through the early afternoon, with 30 to 45 mph gusts likely during that time. The longest those gusts will stick around will be in our northern zones.

Those two factors will send temperatures soaring into the 80s. Moisture increases, too, and a weak front enters the state later in the afternoon and evening. This could be the source of an isolated to scattered storm. If a storm can develop and sustain, it would likely turn severe, but the threat is conditional. But, the strongest storms would be able to contain large hail, damaging wind, or even a tornado. Stay tuned to TV9 and KCRG.com for more updates on Monday.

Slight risk of severe weather on Monday.

Chances for storms decrease a bit during the week, as highs approach the upper 80s and low 90s, before a pattern shift brings rain chances back toward the weekend.

