Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

‘Everyone needs a birthday right?’ Fourth-grader makes birthday kits for food pantry

An area fourth-grader believes everyone should have a special celebration on their birthday.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fourth grader in Cedar Rapids believes everyone should have a special celebration on their birthday.

That’s why Zoey Anderson is packing birthday kits complete with all the fun stuff for the Metro Catholic Outreach food pantry.

“They might not have the money for all this so everyone needs a birthday right,” Anderson said.

Anderson got the idea from her teacher at St. Pius and chose to execute it for her fourth-grade service project which has been quite the hit.

”When Zoey brought these up to the food pantry during distribution we were so excited, everyone just went nuts for them,” Kate Getty, executive director at Metro Catholic Outreach, said.

Anderson said the kits, filled with cake mix, frosting, sprinkles, candles, banners, and balloons, are for all ages.

“Babies might actually like this because it’s kind of like ‘Baby Shark doo doo,’” Anderson pointed out, while holding up Baby Shark-themed napkins.

Anderson even packs a can of Sprite into each kit which acts as a substitute for eggs and oil.

“It’s the act that fourth-graders can think about serving and helping their community that’s even more amazing,” Getty said.

“When I delivered these cake kits to MCO it actually fulfilled my dream when I was little to help the poor,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Noelridge Greenhouse Mother's Day showcase.
Mother’s Day Showcase returns at Noelridge Greenhouse
Adaptive keyboard for Dubuque teen.
Lab designs one-of-a-kind keyboard for Dubuque teen after accident
Damage after a lightning strike in Cedar Falls.
Lightning leads to fire at Cedar Falls home
Noelridge Greenhouse Mother's Day showcase.
Noelridge Greenhouse holds annual Mother's Day showcase