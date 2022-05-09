Dubuque Community Schools speak out against school voucher legislature

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School District is speaking out against proposed legislation that would create a school voucher program known as the “Student First Scholarships.”

The District argues that if the bill is passed, dollars would be taken away from the state’s already underfunded public schools and would instead be used to create a system that would make for an un-level playing field for PreK-12 educational institutions.

The President of the Iowa State Education Association, Mike Beranek, also spoke out against the bill back in March.

The District’s School Board had already voted to pass a resolution opposing the creation of vouchers in the state back in April.

You can read more about the District’s talking points here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.