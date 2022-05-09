Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque Community Schools speak out against school voucher legislature

Iowa Legislature.
Iowa Legislature.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School District is speaking out against proposed legislation that would create a school voucher program known as the “Student First Scholarships.”

The District argues that if the bill is passed, dollars would be taken away from the state’s already underfunded public schools and would instead be used to create a system that would make for an un-level playing field for PreK-12 educational institutions.

The President of the Iowa State Education Association, Mike Beranek, also spoke out against the bill back in March.

The District’s School Board had already voted to pass a resolution opposing the creation of vouchers in the state back in April.

You can read more about the District’s talking points here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Community supports Univ. of Iowa Health Care faculty and staff during ‘Health Care Week’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast