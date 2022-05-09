Crash involving three vehicles in Clayton County results in two people hurt

LUANA, Iowa (KCRG) - A mid-afternoon crash in Clayton County on Sunday sent two people to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

At around 2:31 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 18, near its intersection with County Road X16 south of Luana. Deputies believe that a 2019 GMC Yukon was driving westbound on Highway 18 and crossed the center line, colliding with a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and 2007 Honda CR-V.

Two people inside the Chevy Equinox were hurt. They were taken to a hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wisc. for treatment of their injuries.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Luana Fire Department, Monona Police Department, Marmac Police Department, Monona Ambulance, Postville Ambulance, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Sautter’s Auto Body assisted in the emergency response.

