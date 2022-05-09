Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Crash involving three vehicles in Clayton County results in two people hurt

Emergency responders at the scene of a crash along U.S. Highway 18 near Luana on Sunday, May 8,...
Emergency responders at the scene of a crash along U.S. Highway 18 near Luana on Sunday, May 8, 2022.(Courtesy Photo)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUANA, Iowa (KCRG) - A mid-afternoon crash in Clayton County on Sunday sent two people to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

At around 2:31 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 18, near its intersection with County Road X16 south of Luana. Deputies believe that a 2019 GMC Yukon was driving westbound on Highway 18 and crossed the center line, colliding with a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and 2007 Honda CR-V.

Two people inside the Chevy Equinox were hurt. They were taken to a hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wisc. for treatment of their injuries.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Luana Fire Department, Monona Police Department, Marmac Police Department, Monona Ambulance, Postville Ambulance, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Sautter’s Auto Body assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Cedar River search.
Search and recovery efforts continue for driver missing after truck recovered from Cedar River
Michael Lang.
Trial in murder of Iowa State Patrol trooper to begin Monday
Dubuque fatal crash.
Dubuque crash kills one, injures two
Des Moines after-prom party shooting.
Three hurt in after-prom party shooting in Des Moines