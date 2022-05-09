Show You Care
Community supports Univ. of Iowa Health Care faculty and staff during ‘Health Care Week’

UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As “Health Care Week” continues from May 8th through 14th, University of Iowa Health Care and the local community is taking the time to recognize and celebrate the hard work performed by its staff members.

“Every day, our team members make a difference—whether it’s providing care to patients, guiding operations, developing new therapies and treatments or leading biomedical education and research,” says Brooks Jackson, MD, MBA, University of Iowa Vice President for Medical Affairs & the Tyrone D. Artz Dean, Carver College of Medicine.”All of these unique roles come together to make a big impact on the lives of Iowans.”

The broader community is showing support for University of Iowa Health Care staff in the following ways:

  • University of Iowa Athletics Department is delivering hundreds of individually packed meals donated by Pancheros to clinics.
  • Dallas Clark, former Hawkeye and NFL player, is hosting celebrity trivia for UI Health Care employees·
  • Local schools signed banners of appreciation to hang in the halls of UI Health Care locations
  • UI President Barbara J. Wilson, Ph.D. recorded a video message for members of the UI Health Care team, expressing appreciation for their dedication throughout the pandemic and beyond.

“It hasn’t been easy these last two years for health care providers, but we continue to come together to meet the needs of our patients, community, and one another, and we couldn’t be prouder,” says Kim Hunter, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nurse Executive, UI Hospitals & Clinics.

