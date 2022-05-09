Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Anonymous donor pays tab for college graduates in Texas

FILE PHOTO - The total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is about...
FILE PHOTO - The total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is about $300,000.(Sengchoy Int. via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Tx. (Gray News) – An anonymous donor picked up the remaining balances of more than 100 students who graduated from Wiley College this weekend.

According to a news release, the school’s president, Herman J. Felton Jr., made the announcement during the commencement ceremony, informing graduates they graduated debt-free.

“We are grateful for this anonymous donor who will assist the students in paying off their balances to Wiley College and help us achieve institutional goals of graduating our students with little to no debt,” Felton said.

The total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is about $300,000.

Wiley College says it is committed to access and has reduced its tuition in the past years to $17,500, covering tuition, fees and room and board.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Over 46,000 infant clothing items from Wintry Water Factory have been recalled due to choking...
Over 46,000 infant clothing items recalled due to ‘choking and laceration hazards’
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours
President Joe Biden signs the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 in the Oval...
Biden signs Ukraine ‘lend-lease’ bill in rejoinder to Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains