Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine. The governor of Luhansk province said Sunday that 30 people were rescued from the rubble of the school in the village of Bilohorivka but the rest probably didn’t survive.

Elsewhere, more explosions rocked the Black Sea port of Odesa. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers making a last stand at a steel mill in the besieged city of Mariupol said they wouldn’t surrender following the evacuation of civilians from the sprawling site.

As the largest European conflict since World War II churned on, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. first lady Jill Biden made surprise visits to Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

