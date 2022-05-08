University of Iowa police say report of person shot near campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa officials are warning students after a report of a potential shooting near the school’s medical education campus on Sunday.

At 4:59 p.m., the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a Hawk Alert about the incident, saying that there had been a report of gunshots and a person injured at the Medical Education Building, located on the west side of campus on Newton Road. A later update from police indicated that the incident took place east of the Highway 6 entrance to the Veterans Administration Hospital.

Police specifically clarified the the “incident did not occur inside the building or on university property.”

People were encouraged by officials to avoid the area. Parts of Newton Road and U.S. Highway 6 were closed due to the incident.

Police are still at the scene investigating as of mid-evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.