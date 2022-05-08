Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

University of Iowa police say report of person shot near campus

Law enforcement officials block Newton Road in Iowa City after a report of gunshots and an...
Law enforcement officials block Newton Road in Iowa City after a report of gunshots and an injured person on Sunday, May 8, 2022.(Cole Krutzfield/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa officials are warning students after a report of a potential shooting near the school’s medical education campus on Sunday.

At 4:59 p.m., the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a Hawk Alert about the incident, saying that there had been a report of gunshots and a person injured at the Medical Education Building, located on the west side of campus on Newton Road. A later update from police indicated that the incident took place east of the Highway 6 entrance to the Veterans Administration Hospital.

Police specifically clarified the the “incident did not occur inside the building or on university property.”

People were encouraged by officials to avoid the area. Parts of Newton Road and U.S. Highway 6 were closed due to the incident.

Police are still at the scene investigating as of mid-evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Search and recovery crews operate a boat on the Cedar River on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Driver of submerged truck in Cedar River identified as Cedar Rapids employee
Image courtesy of MGN.
Crash in Dubuque kills one adult, injures two children
A home in Cedar Falls that sustained fire damage after a tree on the property was struck by...
Lightning strike causes fire at Cedar Falls home
Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing
Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing