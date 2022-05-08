Show You Care
Two rallies held in Iowa City, sparked by leaked draft overturning Roe v. Wade

In Iowa City, protestors and counter-protestors took to the Pentacrest on Saturday afternoon in response to the leaked opinion.
By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people headed to the Pentacrest Saturday in light of the Supreme Court leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that protects the right to have an abortion.

“I had three abortions,” a speaker who wanted to remain anonymous said. “It really doesn’t matter why I chose to have my abortions, right? Like, just ‘because I wanted to’ was a good enough reason.”

Others who attended the rally showed support for existing precedent.

“I don’t think that the state should interfere in anyone’s right to choose,” Kristy Nabhan-Warren, of Iowa City, said.

Nabhan-Warren said she never had an abortion and considered herself to be pro-life, but said this was a fundamental issue that could hold others back if overturned.

“I am worried for primarily poor women, and women who won’t be able to have access to what is, fundamentally, health care rights,” Nabhan-Warren said.

A smaller group also held signs and conversations in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I have the right to speak about it, because I’m a human being, and I’m fighting for human rights and other human beings,” Kyle Clare, a University of Iowa student, said.

Clare believed it was important for people to see that not everyone on campus supported the right to have an abortion.

“There are people here who are pro-life and will stand for life at all stages,” Clare said. “And we want to help women have their child and keep it if they want to.”

