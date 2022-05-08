Show You Care
Three teens shot at prom after-party in Des Moines

By KCCI
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - KCCI reports three Iowa teens were shot during a prom after-party early Sunday morning.

Police say the shots rang out at a house on Foster Dr. around 12:30 a.m. A 17-year-old girl and two 18-year-old men were shot during the party.

Police say there were 200 people at the house. Most of them were teenagers.

Police say a group who was not invited to the party showed up and a fight broke out. That’s when shots were fired.

All of the victims are expected to be okay. The shooting remains under investigation.

