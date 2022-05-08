Show You Care
Showers and storms are possible Sunday morning and early afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to a cloudy sky and a few chances for showers and storms. A line moving in from the west will bring chances for rain into areas north of I-80 this morning and into the early afternoon. However, the showers will weaken as they move east. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and low 50s. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Get ready for a hot work week! Highs this week will climb into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

