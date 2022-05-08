Show You Care
Officials seeking people accused of illegal dumping in Johnson County

A still image from a surveillance camera that shows three people allegedly dumping trash...
A still image from a surveillance camera that shows three people allegedly dumping trash illegally at the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area in Johnson County on Friday, May 6, 2022.(Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office/Iowa Department of Natural Resources)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a group of people that they said dumped items in a wildlife area.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that three people were seen on a camera allegedly dumping construction materials and scrap wooden pallets at the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area, located along the Iowa River south of Swisher.

The image provided by the Iowa DNR shows three people in baseball hats, dumping materials from a trailer behind a white pickup truck.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call Erika Billerbeck, a conservation officer with the Iowa DNR, at (319) 330-9710 or email her here.

A pile of materials that Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials said was illegally...
A pile of materials that Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials said was illegally dumped in Johnson County.(Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office/Iowa Department of Natural Resources)

