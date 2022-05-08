Noelridge Greenhouse holds its annual Mother’s Day Showcase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noelridge Greenhouse held its annual Mother’s Day Showcase. The showcase featured 60 thousand plants, as well as exhibits and information on orchids and Monarch butterflies, and a display celebrating the Noelridge Greenhouse 50th Anniversary. Hanging baskets, native plants, perennials, house plants, and more were be available for sale.

The event goes from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

