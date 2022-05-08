Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Noelridge Greenhouse holds its annual Mother’s Day Showcase

Noelridge Greenhouse holds its annual Mother's Day Showcase
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noelridge Greenhouse held its annual Mother’s Day Showcase. The showcase featured 60 thousand plants, as well as exhibits and information on orchids and Monarch butterflies, and a display celebrating the Noelridge Greenhouse 50th Anniversary. Hanging baskets, native plants, perennials, house plants, and more were be available for sale.

The event goes from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Mount Mercy University and Coe College create a mural in college district
Mount Mercy University and Coe College create a mural in college district
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Three teens shot at prom after-party in Des Moines
Former officer is suing Iowa city
Former officer is suing Iowa City
Showers and storms are possible Sunday morning and into early afternoon
Showers and storms are possible Sunday morning and early afternoon