Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Mount Mercy University and Coe College create a mural in college district

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students and staff from Mount Mercy University and Coe College are teaming to create a mural in the college district. That’s the area between the two colleges. The mural is a project of college district Cedar Rapids, a nonprofit that works at improving the neighborhood. It will feature six Cedar Rapids landmarks, including the old dairy queen, and the Whipple fire house.

College District Board Member, Phil Wasta, worked on the mural Saturday and said the project started just as an offer for a way to make the area nicer.

<The owner of the building, who’s a member of our district, Mike Moran with Janda Motor Services, came to us and said I have a wall facing the Seymour trail, would you want to do a mural? It’s just a way to beautify an area that needed a little color.: Wasta explained.

Local artist Ali Hval worked with students from Coe College and Mount Mercy University to come up with the design.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Noelridge Greenhouse holds its annual Mother's Day Showcase
Noelridge Greenhouse holds its annual Mother’s Day Showcase
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Three teens shot at prom after-party in Des Moines
Former officer is suing Iowa city
Former officer is suing Iowa City
Showers and storms are possible Sunday morning and into early afternoon
Showers and storms are possible Sunday morning and early afternoon