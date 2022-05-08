Mount Mercy University and Coe College create a mural in college district

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students and staff from Mount Mercy University and Coe College are teaming to create a mural in the college district. That’s the area between the two colleges. The mural is a project of college district Cedar Rapids, a nonprofit that works at improving the neighborhood. It will feature six Cedar Rapids landmarks, including the old dairy queen, and the Whipple fire house.

College District Board Member, Phil Wasta, worked on the mural Saturday and said the project started just as an offer for a way to make the area nicer.

<The owner of the building, who’s a member of our district, Mike Moran with Janda Motor Services, came to us and said I have a wall facing the Seymour trail, would you want to do a mural? It’s just a way to beautify an area that needed a little color.: Wasta explained.

Local artist Ali Hval worked with students from Coe College and Mount Mercy University to come up with the design.

