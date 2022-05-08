Monticello’s Preston Ries commits to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes have been loading up with sophomore studs.

Preston Ries is next in line. The Monticello quarterback verbally committed to Iowa on Saturday. Ries will likely play linebacker in college.

In addition to football, Ries competes for the Panthers in basketball, track and field, and baseball.

Ries joins is a part of an already-sizable in-state class, including Williamsburg’s Derek Weisskopf, East Buchanan’s Cody Fox and Winfield-MR. Union’s Cam Buffington.

