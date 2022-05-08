Lightning strike causes fire at Cedar Falls home

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire was sparked by a thunderstorm in Cedar Falls on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

At around 1:31 p.m., the Cedar Falls Fire Rescue department was sent to the 1100 block of Carriage Lane after receiving a report from the residents of a home there that smoke was coming from their basement. Firefighters arrived and identified fire and smoke from the west side of the home, and extinguished the flames.

All residents inside the home were able to escape without injury. The home received damage to the outside of the structure that was described as minor by firefighters.

Officials believe that a lightning strike hit a large tree on the property, damaging the side of the home where the fire was located. Firefighters said the fire associated with the structure started near the air conditioner.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.