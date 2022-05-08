John Campbell’s Great Outdoors: High Schoolers reel in bass at Pleasant Creek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state high school team bass tournament is in the books for a fourth straight year, John Campbell took it all in at Pleasant Creek.

32 teams took part in the high school team bass championship, including Independence.

“They weren’t really biting until an hour and a half ago,” said Gable Eddy of Independence. “Then we started cranking on them. We caught 30 fish.”

The best fish of the day? No doubt about it, a four pound smallie pulled in by MFL Mar Mac’s Jarrett Hanson.

“I was reeling inr eal fast to recast and it came up and smacked the boat,” Hanson said. “Put up a really good fight.”

