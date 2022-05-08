Iowa Athletics kicks off Title IX 50th anniversary celebration with HERkys’ Hawk Walk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the start of sponsored women’s sports at Iowa Saturday morning.

About 350 people, including over 100 student-athletes, walked around the track at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track.

“Such a special moment when this walk started,” said Iowa field hockey head coach Lisa Cellucci. “Just have men, women, little boys, little girls, people of all ages celebrating this monumental legislation is unbelievable.”

The proceeds will go to the HERkeys organization to help promote and sponsor women’s athletics.

“I’ve never known a world where I can’t do what I love which is to play sports,” said Iowa field hockey sophomore Harper Dunne. “Our coach let us know every day how important it is that we just carry on the torch and continue to fight for equity and educate ourselves and continue to read and research and listen.”

The celebration also honored Dr. Christine Grant, who passed away in December at 85 years old. She was a consultant for the Civil Rights Title IX Task Force.

“The growth of women’s athletics has exponentially increased. And it started way back with Dr. Grant,” said Iowa women’s basketball assistant coach Jan Jensen. “She didn’t just plant the seeds she dug the hole. We need to show that our young women why it’s important to keep building on pioneers like Dr. Grant.”

