Fundraiser held in Wayland for Ukrainian exchange student

Students and staff at Waco High School in Wayland hosted a fundraiser to support a Ukrainian foreign exchange student and his family.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYLAND, Iowa (KCRG) - The students and faculty at WACO High School in Wayland held a fundraiser for one of their fellow students on Saturday.

Oleh Shtefanchuk, or “Odee” for short, is an exchange student at WACO from Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Shtefanchuk, currently a junior and arrived at the school in August, came to WACO as part of the FLEX foreign exchange program run by the U.S. Department of State.

The fundraiser featured a free dinner of traditional Ukrainian food, as well Odee talking about his home country and answering questions. Proceeds will help support Odee next year in school and also go to his family in Ukraine.

Nearby Keota High School, which also has a member of the FLEX foreign exchange program from Moldavia, donated $500 to the cause.

