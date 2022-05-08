Former officer is suing Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa City Police Officer is suing the city over his resignation.

Courts documents show that 24-year-old Emilio Puente resigned instead of getting fired. It says Puente was on medical leave for an injury when police launched an investigation into Puente for an unrelated incident. Puente claims the chief of police told him he had to resign or get fired, but he didn’t realize resigning would affect his injury compensation

He tried to void his resignation in April, but it was denied. Puente says his resignation was made under duress.

