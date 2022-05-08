Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Driver of submerged truck in Cedar River identified as Cedar Rapids employee

Search and recovery crews operate a boat on the Cedar River on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Search and recovery crews operate a boat on the Cedar River on Sunday, May 8, 2022.(Marc Bauer/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the name of the driver they have been searching for in the Cedar River since a vehicle was recovered there on Saturday afternoon.

Erik Spaw, 54, of Cedar Rapids, was the driver of the vehicle who is now missing. Spaw works for the Cedar Rapids Water division, according to the city, and was driving a city-owned fleet vehicle.

Officials said that Spaw had worked a shift at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Friday, May 6, but failed to return to the J Avenue Water Treatment Plant where his personal vehicle was located.

Recovery teams located the city fleet vehicle in the Cedar River near Ellis Road NW, west of its intersection with Edgewood Road NW. City officials confirmed that the last known geolocation of Spaw’s assigned vehicle was in the vicinity.

“We are extremely saddened to face the loss of an employee,” Roy Hesemann, utilities director for the City of Cedar Rapids, said, in a statement. “Erik was a valued employee who gave many years of service to the City, and we are grateful for his dedication. We grieve with his family, staff who worked with Erik, and the community.”

Search and recovery efforts continued on Sunday, with teams using sonar-equipped boats and drag lines to search for Shaw near the vehicle submersion site and downstream.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Law enforcement officials block Newton Road in Iowa City after a report of gunshots and an...
University of Iowa police say report of person shot near campus
Image courtesy of MGN.
Crash in Dubuque kills one adult, injures two children
A home in Cedar Falls that sustained fire damage after a tree on the property was struck by...
Lightning strike causes fire at Cedar Falls home
Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing
Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing