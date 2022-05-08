Crash in Dubuque kills one adult, injures two children

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An early-morning crash on Sunday along a major road in Dubuque killed one person and injured two others, according to officials.

At around 4:50 a.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a report of debris on the road surface of the Northwest Arterial, near its intersection with John F. Kennedy Road. Deputies that responded identified a single-vehicle crash in the area.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Two passengers, both children, were taken to local hospitals by ambulance. They were then taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City via air ambulance due to the seriousness of their injuries.

The identity of the driver is being withheld to allow for notification of the family.

The Dubuque Police Department and Sherill Fire and Rescue assisted in the emergency response.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.