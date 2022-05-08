Boat capsizes on Lake Red Rock leaving one person missing

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, one person is missing after a boat capsized on Lake Red Rock on Saturday, KCCI reports.

Sheriff Jason Sandholdt says three people were on board when the boat overturned southeast of Runnells. Sandholdt also relayed that two people made it to shore and rescue teams are looking for a third individual.

Crews spent hours searching the Des Moines River, both by boat and land. The water search was suspended Saturday night. The search will resume Sunday morning.

