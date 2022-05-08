After winning Lisbon’s first Drake flag, Kole Becker looks to make more history at state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lisbon’s trophy case is filled to the brim, but it was missing a Drake Flag. That was until Kole Becker came along and won the 400 meter hurdles.

With an incredible kick, Becker posted 53.49, the fastest time in Iowa all year.

“I don’t think people realize how tough it is,” said Lisbon head track and field coach Casey Baxa. “We’re the smallest class in the state so for a (class) 1A kid to win Drake Relays is an absolute amazing accomplishment.”

But Becker’s win was perhaps made the day before, where he took second place in the long jump and 110 meter hurdles.

“Not winning some races helps me,” Becker said. “That motivates me even more.”

“I know he has a second place medal sitting on his bathroom counter,” said Hannah Becker, Kole’s sister and an assistant coach at Lisbon. “Just a reminder that people are out there like he has a target on his back.”

Kole will place that target right back where it belongs in two weeks time at the state meet. Last year against 1A competition, he won 4 events, including 3 individuals titles.

““Definitely put a target on my back winning all four,” Kole said. “I definitely want to do it again.”

Becker is already in the record book as the only Lisbon boy to win 3 individual events at the same state championship. If he were to repeat that feat, he’d be the 22nd boy in state history to win six individual medals.

“From a coach’s perspective especially coming from a smaller school athletes like him come along once in a blue moon,” Hannah said.

